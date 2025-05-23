Detroit police chase leads to suspects' car crashing into school bus with teens inside

article

The Brief A chase between two suspects and Detroit police led to a car crash involving a school bus on Friday. Officials say some other officers spotted them and chased them to Fullerton and Meyers, where the suspects hit a school bus. The two suspects were injured and taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.



A police chase led to a car crashing into a school bus in Detroit on Friday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Detroit police said the incident occurred when officers were doing an investigation at Mettetal and Fullerton at 3:45 p.m. on Friday. That was when they saw two people they were looking for exiting a house.

The suspects then got into a vehicle and crashed into one of the Detroit police scout cars. They then drove off from the scene.

Officials say sometime later, other officers spotted the two and chased them to Fullerton and Meyers, where the suspects' car hit a school bus with three teens inside.

The bus then hit another vehicle and came to a stop.

Police say the suspects ran on foot from their vehicle and were chased until they were caught and arrested.

Dig deeper:

Detroit police found a handgun, a large amount of cash and narcotics while investigating.

The two suspects were injured and taken to the hospital.

No one else was injured.