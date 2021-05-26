Detroit Police Chief James Craig 1-on-1 about his career, critics and his future

After 44 years in law enforcement and eight as chief with the Detroit Police Department, on June 1st, James Craig will retire from DPD. "I think it's fitting to say I started here and I finished here," he said.

FOX 2: "Chief what is next for you, are politics part of the conversation?"

"I wish I had an answer for you," he said. "I knew you were going to take me down that path. I'm humbled that so many across the state and country, part of the GOP have reached out and want me to consider a run for governor."

During our 1-on-1 interview, he's promising a future in public service - but not policing.

A career that started in 1977, at 19 years old as part of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young's racial integration of DPD. his first partner a white man, with 25 years on the job.

