Detroit Police Chief James Craig tests positive for coronavirus, Mayor Duggan announces

Detroit Police Chief James Craig has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), mayor Mike Duggan announced on Friday.

Duggan said Craig tested positive for the virus and will not be attending meetings until he fully recovers.

"He is very fit. He is very much in charge of running this department," Duggan said.

Craig has mild symptoms, Duggan said, but they have a at least 39 officers who have tested positive and 468 have been quarantined.

Craig has spoke multiple times about the city's response to coronavirus and how it is working to keep officers safe.

Duggan said as Wayne State began testing first responders, they’ve been running “huge numbers” of officers through. When an officer tests positive, they send home anyone they’ve been around -- which is why almost 400 are quarantined at this time.

“If you have had primary contact with someone who tests positive, we send you home for 14 days. We’re not taking any chances,” Duggan said on Thursday.

The department instituted a policy starting Thursday that officers arriving for duty must have their temperature taken -- anyone over 100 degrees will be sent home. The mayor said no officers have been turned away for a fever so far.

Dr. Robert Dunne announced a five-step plan for the Detroit Police Department:

Workplace monitoring - checking temperatures every day, every shift to make sure an officer doesn’t have a fever Reviewing every exposure - looking at how the exposure happened, learning lessons so the department can mitigate it, making sure anyone with symptoms can be tested Strict social distancing Deploying additional protective equipment - the supply of masks and gloves for the officers Return to work - many officers out on quarantine anxious to get back to work, ensure they get back to work safety

“The chief is very fit focused on nutrition and exercise and we’re hopeful that that’ll assist in carrying him through this problem,” said Assistant Chief James White, who will be running the department in Craig's absence.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

