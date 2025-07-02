Detroit police continue to search for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is critically injured after being shot in the head in Detroit; the shooter remains at large. Residents call for gun control and increased police presence to address violence at Martin Luther King homes. Police review Green Light camera footage to identify the shooter; public urged to report any information to the 7th precinct.



A 17-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot in the head in Detroit on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the shooter remains on the run.

Timeline:

Detroit Police continued Wednesday to investigate Tuesday’s shooting where a 17-year-old was shot in the head. He is still clinging to life in the hospital while the shooter remains on the run.

The incident happened at Martin Luther King homes on Saint Auburn and Lafayette, where residents say something needs to be done about the violence.

"We really need to get some kind of gun control," said resident Shawnita Dix. "I mean all these young people just out here doing whatever they want to do is just really horrible."

"We need more police," said Nancy Bailey. "We need more patrol. We just need more help more help for the kids and the seniors."

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, police continued to view the video from Green Light Cameras at the facility, as well as raw video to identify the shooter.

Whether the victim was the intended target or not remains unknown as of Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, police say innocent bystanders end up being the true victims of incidents like this one. So their tip is, if you see something developing that may turn dangerous, leave the area.

What you can do:

If you have information, give the Detroit Police a call at the 7th precinct.