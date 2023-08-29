Detroit Police Department sergeant dies from medical complications on duty

article

The Detroit Police Department announced the death of a sergeant who died from a medical emergency on duty.

Sergeant Shannon Wright suffered medical complications while on duty, on Sunday, August 27, according to the department's social media accounts on Tuesday.

"We are grateful for our service, #NeverForgotten #OneDetroit," the posts read.

Wright was promoted under Chief James Craig from detective to rank of sergeant in May of 2020.

No details or circumstances have been released by the department.

On Facebook, messages of condolences poured in, from strangers and those who knew her alike.

"A wonderful person full of kindness and compassion," wrote DPD Officer Jeb Rutledge, "Her Sixth Precinct family and Major Crimes family will miss her dearly. Rest easy Shannon, I'm thankful to have met you."

"Fantastic investigator and even better person," said the Facebook account Michael Sean. "So proud to have worked with her! #HOMICIDESTRONG."