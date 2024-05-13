National Cherry Festival announces Bret Michaels as performer

article

Bret Michaels is joining the lineup for this summer's National Cherry Festival in Traverse City.

The Poison lead singer will take the stage the night of July 1, the fest announced Monday. Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 9 a.m.

Michaels joins an existing lineup of both musicians and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

This year's National Cherry Festival is scheduled for June 29 through July 6. Other things to do at the fest include parades, an air show, car shows, and more.

Cherry Festival concert lineup

Saturday, June 29 – Stone Temple Pilots

Sunday, June 30 – T.I.

Monday, July 1 – Brett Michaels

Tuesday, July 2 – Leanne Morgan

Wednesday, July 3 – Goo Goo Dolls

Thursday, July 4 – Dylan Scott and DASHA

Friday, July 5 – Gabriel Iglesias