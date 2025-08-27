Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police drug bust on Mapleridge home leads to four arrests

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  August 27, 2025 5:48pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A home was raided in Detroit amid an investigation leading to the discovery of illegal guns and drugs, as well as cash.
    • Detroit police executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street following an investigation by the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit.
    • Detroit police say officers arrested four people and confiscated many guns, drugs and cash.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A drug bust at a Detroit home on Mapleridge Street led to the discovery of thousands of dollars of illegal guns and drugs. 

Big picture view:

Detroit police say on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Detroit police executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street following an investigation by the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit. The home was located near an elementary-middle school. 

Detroit police say officers arrested four people and confiscated many guns, drugs and cash:

  • 51.6 grams of Cocaine
  • 12.3 grams of Fentanyl
  • 1.2 grams of Heroin
  • 5 grams of Methamphetamine
  • 14 pills
  • 8 firearms
  • $811 in cash

Dig deeper:

According to officials, the total street value of all the seized drugs was $5,818. Meanwhile, one of the guns recovered had what police say was a ‘glock switch' machine gun conversion device attached. In addition, two of the recovered firearms were also "ghost guns," with no identifiable markings.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department in this report.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit