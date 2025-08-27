Detroit police drug bust on Mapleridge home leads to four arrests

article

The Brief A home was raided in Detroit amid an investigation leading to the discovery of illegal guns and drugs, as well as cash. Detroit police executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street following an investigation by the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit. Detroit police say officers arrested four people and confiscated many guns, drugs and cash.



A drug bust at a Detroit home on Mapleridge Street led to the discovery of thousands of dollars of illegal guns and drugs.

Big picture view:

Detroit police say on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Detroit police executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street following an investigation by the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit. The home was located near an elementary-middle school.

Detroit police say officers arrested four people and confiscated many guns, drugs and cash:

51.6 grams of Cocaine

12.3 grams of Fentanyl

1.2 grams of Heroin

5 grams of Methamphetamine

14 pills

8 firearms

$811 in cash

Dig deeper:

According to officials, the total street value of all the seized drugs was $5,818. Meanwhile, one of the guns recovered had what police say was a ‘glock switch' machine gun conversion device attached. In addition, two of the recovered firearms were also "ghost guns," with no identifiable markings.