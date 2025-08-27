Detroit police drug bust on Mapleridge home leads to four arrests
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A drug bust at a Detroit home on Mapleridge Street led to the discovery of thousands of dollars of illegal guns and drugs.
Big picture view:
Detroit police say on Wednesday, Aug. 20, Detroit police executed a search warrant in the 15000 block of Mapleridge Street following an investigation by the Detroit Police Narcotics Unit. The home was located near an elementary-middle school.
Detroit police say officers arrested four people and confiscated many guns, drugs and cash:
- 51.6 grams of Cocaine
- 12.3 grams of Fentanyl
- 1.2 grams of Heroin
- 5 grams of Methamphetamine
- 14 pills
- 8 firearms
- $811 in cash
Dig deeper:
According to officials, the total street value of all the seized drugs was $5,818. Meanwhile, one of the guns recovered had what police say was a ‘glock switch' machine gun conversion device attached. In addition, two of the recovered firearms were also "ghost guns," with no identifiable markings.
