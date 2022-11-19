Detroit Police find man shot to death in car at gas station

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was found murdered inside of a car near 8 Mile and Greenfield.

Police were called a little after 8 p.m. to the Citgo on 8 Mile, just south of Greenfield Road in the city of Detroit to a reported shooting.

The caller said a man had been shot and was not responding. When police arrived, they confirmed a man had been shot and killed inside the car.

However - no other information about the man was available from police.