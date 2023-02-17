Detroit police honor MSU shooting victims, including former junior cadet Arielle Anderson

Detroit Police Chief James White welcomed Detroit's newest men and women in blue - 27 people pledging to protect and serve.

"Thank you again for your courage, White said.

The Detroit police graduates took the oath - received their badges - and becaming Detroit police officers and on this day, DPD also paid tribute to the promising young lives lost in Monday's mass shooting at Michigan State University.

"They are aspiring college students - doing precisely what we want our kids to do - they deserve safety - they deserve to complete their lives and have a college experience," White said.

Twenty-year-old Alex Verner of Clawson was studying forensics, 20-year-old Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe studied business and was president of his fraternity, Nineteen-year-old Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods was on pace to graduate early and planned to become a doctor.

All of these young people were celebrated for their service to their communities - but Chief White revealed on Friday that Arielle served in another way as well.

"She even worked at the Detroit Police Department as a summer seasonal employee and a junior cadet - an amazing young lady," White said.

Amazing is how her family is remembering her as well.

"She was the most helpful - just caring, sweet, outgoing family-oriented young lady you would ever meet," said her uncle. "She originally wanted to be a pediatrician but then she wanted to be a surgeon - she was driven."

All three victims exemplified service - which was part of the reason it was so important to honor them at *this* ceremony celebrating those now pledging to serve the people of Detroit.

"We are law enforcement officers and we have to be forever mindful of innocent victims and violence in our communities," White said. "And Lansing's down the street - it's on all of our hearts in the department and it's on their hearts as you can see."

Chief White spoke about reminding his newest officers - of what they're here to do.

We've got to be forever vigilant," he said. "We have to pull together, and we have to have some real change so that these things don't happen."

There is a vigil Saturday for Arielle Anderson in Grosse Pointe Woods - with visitation on Monday in Eastpointe and a celebration of life on Tuesday at Detroit's Zion Hope Baptist Church.

GoFundMe has a verified page for accounts related to the MSU shooting. CLICK HERE to learn more and donate.



