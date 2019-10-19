Detroit Police investigate armed robbery and shooting on Burt Road

Detroit Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting that happened Saturday afternoon right before 5 in the 9200 block of Burt Road.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was sitting inside of a blue Chrysler 200 when the suspect allegedly drove up in a white SUV, got out, produced a handgun and yelled“hold up,” The suspect then fired shots into the victim’s car and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is an 18-year-old black man around 5’6, light skinned, muscular build, short hair (dread style). He was last seen wearing a black hoody.

If you have seen the suspect, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.