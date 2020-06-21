Detroit police investigate double shooting that happened in the 196000 block of Lumpkin

Two people were injured during a shooting that happened Saturday night around 10:30 in the 19600 block of Lumpkin.

Detroit Police say they were told that during a dispute, the suspects fired shots striking the two victims.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims a 45-year-old man was listed in serious condition, and the other victim, an 18-year-old woman, was listed in critical condition.

One suspect is being described as a Black man in his 20s, around 200 pounds and was armed. The second suspect is being described as a Black man around 5’7, 175 pounds and had dreadlocks with patchy facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, and was armed.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

