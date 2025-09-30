Detroit police investigate morning shooting leaving man in the hospital

The Brief A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Tuesday morning. The incident occurred right down the street from Henry Ford High School.



A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred right down the street from Henry Ford High School on Plainview Avenue where a man was shot in the leg.

Just after 9:30, Detroit police were called out to Plainview, where Henry Ford High School was visible, but did not go on lockdown when officials arrived.

There was nobody at the scene, just large pools of blood. It turned out the victim was taken to the hospital privately, where officials say he is recovering. The victim was a man in his 30s, and police are trying to identify a suspect.

FOX 2 was told they may have a person of interest and believe the man may have had an altercation with someone earlier in the morning, but they are working to tie up those loose ends.

"We do know the victim may have had an altercation earlier in the day with a suspect that is known to the victim," said Detroit Police Officer Jalon Nelson. "So we’re going to continue the investigation to see if that individual is involved and what that involvement may be before we decide they are the intended suspect."

It appears the victim was only hit once.

Police are wrapping up the investigation and although it is very close to the high school, FOX 2 was told by Detroit police that it was still far enough away that they did not have to implement any lockdown procedures.

Everything has been well and normal at the school.

