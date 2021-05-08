Detroit Police investigating after 20-year-old is fatally shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit Police are investigating after an early morning shooting on Detroit's east side Saturday.

In the 13000 block of Camden, around 12:25 a.m the 20-year-old victim was shot by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled the location on foot in an unknown direction after the shooting.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.