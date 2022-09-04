Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in alley

Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an alley.

Police are currently in the block of Colfax, near Warren and Tireman.

Police initially received a call for a person down in the alley, and on arrival, they located a decomposed body. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

