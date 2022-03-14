Detroit police investigating after employee shot to death at hotel on Woodward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An employee at a Detroit hotel was shot to death Monday, police said.
According to police, the man was shot by another man at the Normandie Hotel at 11626 Woodward Ave. around 11:20 a.m.
The shooter fled the scene, and police are still investigating. More information is expected to be released as it is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
