Detroit police investigating after security video shows dog leaping from two-story window

A video of a dog jumping from a second-story window, seemingly to escape its owner was sent to FOX 2, where our Problem Solvers got to work to get answers.

Big picture view:

A two-story house sits on Detroit’s west side where security video sent to FOX 2 shows a dog leaping out of a top-floor window, hitting the ground, and scampering off, limping. Then in the video, its alleged owner comes out with a stick or pole.

"You see that human coming out of the house so angry with a stick almost to finish the job," said Detroit Dog Rescue Executive Director Kristina Millman-Rinaldi.

Sources say the dog never came home after the video was anonymously sent to us. FOX 2 Problem Solvers' first call was to Millman-Rinaldi.

"He looks back very fearfully; he’s limping. This wasn’t my belief that this dog was not the aggressor in the situation; no one was trying to protect themselves," she said.

Dig deeper:

Her team went to do a welfare check this week and received no answer. Then FOX 2 went to Detroit Animal Care and Control for answers. They tell us they’d been monitoring this situation since August, but this was the first time they’d seen the video.

After they did, an investigator went to the home and cited the owner for having too many dogs in the house, no licenses, and no rabies vaccines.

They tell us this is still an active investigation.

"My concern is, are there other animals in the home? My bigger concern is on a human level: are there kids in the home? What was the issue? Is there an anger issue?" said Millman-Rinaldi.

Kristina’s team and even FOX 2 checked the surrounding area for the dog, and it is nowhere to be found. If you see it in the area of 7 Mile and Telegraph, call Detroit Dog Rescue.