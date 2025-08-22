Detroit police investigating deadly shooting near Henry Ford Hospital
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another receiving treatment after a shooting early Friday near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
What we know:
According to police, the victims were riding in a vehicle in the area of W. Grand River and Linwood when someone pulled alongside them and started shooting around 5 a.m. It appears the victims continued driving on W. Grand, as when police arrived, they were stopped in the road outside the hospital.
The surviving victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The identity of the shooter is unknown.
The Source: Detroit police provided information for this story, and FOX 2 is at the scene.