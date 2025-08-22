Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police investigating deadly shooting near Henry Ford Hospital

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  August 22, 2025 6:15am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Two men were shot down the street from Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning.
    • Police said an unknown suspect pulled alongside them and started shooting in the area of Linwood and W. Grand.
    • The victims were found in a vehicle outside the hospital.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - One man is dead and another receiving treatment after a shooting early Friday near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

What we know:

According to police, the victims were riding in a vehicle in the area of W. Grand River and Linwood when someone pulled alongside them and started shooting around 5 a.m. It appears the victims continued driving on W. Grand, as when police arrived, they were stopped in the road outside the hospital.

The surviving victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter is unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

The Source: Detroit police provided information for this story, and FOX 2 is at the scene.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit