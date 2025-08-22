Detroit police investigating deadly shooting near Henry Ford Hospital

The Brief Two men were shot down the street from Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning. Police said an unknown suspect pulled alongside them and started shooting in the area of Linwood and W. Grand. The victims were found in a vehicle outside the hospital.



One man is dead and another receiving treatment after a shooting early Friday near Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

What we know:

According to police, the victims were riding in a vehicle in the area of W. Grand River and Linwood when someone pulled alongside them and started shooting around 5 a.m. It appears the victims continued driving on W. Grand, as when police arrived, they were stopped in the road outside the hospital.

The surviving victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the shooter is unknown.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.