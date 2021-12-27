Detroit police investigating freeway shooting after caller says he was chased by suspect vehicle

article

Michigan State Police say they're investigating a freeway shooting after receiving a call early Monday morning where gunfire could be heard in the background.

According to police, the caller was driving away as a passenger in a suspect vehicle shot at them.

The incident allegedly started in the 9500 block of St. Marys Street in Detroit before the caller said the drove onto eastbound I-96 at Greenfield. The driver then exited at Grand River Avenue, which was when they called 911.

The call came in around 1:10 a.m., police said.

After the call came in, troopers from both the state police department and the Detroit Police Department canvassed the areas notified by the caller.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Buick Enclave.

There were no injuries reported.

Advertisement

Police agencies have been unable to find any evidence of a shooting on either the freeway or in the side streets where the shooting first started.