Detroit police investigating suspected co-sleeping death of 3-month-old
The Detroit Police Department said Monday that officers are investigating the tragic death of an infant boy who was found non-responsive that morning.
Police were called to a home near Telegraph and 7 Mile around 4:30 a.m. to the little boy.
According to police, the boy was co-sleeping with parents and was found non-responsive and later pronounced dead.
Detroit Police said there are no signs of foul play and they are still investigating.