Detroit Police investigating suspicious death of 1-year-old, possible sexual assault

The Detroit Police Department says it is investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was brought to a Detroit hospital early Thursday morning and said there is a possible sexual assault that occurred as well.

Around midnight on Thursday morning, Detroit Police were called to Children's Hospital to a death of a child at the hospital. Police confirmed that the 1-year-old died at the hospital and are calling it suspicious. They also confirmed they are investigating a possible sexual assault as well.

Police did not provide more details about how the boy died or if there were other visible injuries to the child. The medical examiner will have to determine the official cause of death of the baby.

FOX 2 has reached out to Detroit Police for more information on this case.