Missing Na'Ziyah Harris: Detroit police search for 13-year-old, update expected Wednesday

Detroit police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen getting off her school bus in January.

Na'Ziyah Harris got off the bus at Cornwall and 3 Mile on Jan. 9, but she never went home.

Police are expected to provide an update on the search at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Watch live above.

She was last seen wearing a white, pink, and black jacket with a hood that had brown fur on it, blue jeans, and blue and white Nike gym shoes.

NaZiyah Harris on the bus

The Detroit Public Schools Community District Department of Public Safety was originally handling the search, but based on circumstances, the Detroit Police Department took the lead in the investigation. Details are expected during the Wednesday press conference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Major Crimes Division at 313-596-2260.