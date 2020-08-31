Detroit police looking for 2 carjack suspects from W. Chicago gas station Aug. 23

The Detroit Police Department needs help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking incident that occurred on the city’s west side.

At about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, August 23 at a local gas station in the 18100 block of West Chicago, a 20-year old male victim was putting air in his tire, when another vehicle, a black sedan occupied by four people, pulled up beside him.

Two men exited the vehicle and approached the victim. The first suspect produced a weapon and demanded the victim’s keys. In which he complied, one of the suspects entered the victim’s vehicle, a black 2009 Chrysler 300 with a silver front bumper, while the second suspect returned to the sedan. Both vehicles then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim stated that there were at least four individuals in the Nissan, but only the driver and passenger exited.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, 19 to 25 years old, dark complexion, approximately 5’8”, 130 to 160 lbs., with an afro. He was seen wearing all black.

The second is described as a Black male, 19 to 25 years old, light complexion, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, 180 to 200 lbs. He was seen wearing all black, and was armed with a black AR-15.

Advertisement

If anyone has seen this suspect or knows of his whereabouts, or has any information about this crime, please call the Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.