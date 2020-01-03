Detroit police looking for missing 12-year-old Richanna Mosley

Detroit police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12 year old girl.

Richanna Mosley was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Rangoon, west of Livernois and just south of Tireman on the city's west side.

Richanna Mosley

Richanna's mother reported she left home for work this morning and when she returned home, Richanna was gone. Her mother is concerned because this is the first time she had gone missing.

Richanna is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 190 pounds with a medium complexion and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing gray leggings, blue and red shirt, orange/blue emoji backpack.

Richanna is in good physical condition. If anyone has seen Richanna or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.