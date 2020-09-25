Detroit police looking for missing Dakota West last seen Sept. 17

article

Detroit Police are still searching for a missing teen who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Dakota West was last seen Sept. 17 around 2:30 p.m. when she left her home in the 4300 block of Philadelphia Street in Detroit.

Neighbors saw West climb into a dark green SUV. She was wearing black clothing and possibly white Air Jordan shoes when she left.

An alert for West was first posted a week ago.

West is 15 years old, five-foot-five-inches, 130 pounds with a medium brown complexion.

If anyone has seen her or know of her whereabouts, they're asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.