Detroit Police looking for missing father and 4-year-old son

Christopher Keith and his son Jaylan Rose were last seen Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the 4500 block of Sheridan street according to the paternal grandmother.

She also reported that she had a verbal altercation with her son Christopher on Wednesday, May 12. He left with his son and has failed to return home with Jaylen, which is unusual.

All three live at the Sheridan address but Christopher comes and goes often. The grandmother stated that she asked her son to bring Jaylen home in which he did stop by but never got out of his car.

She says she did not see Jaylen on Saturday and has not seen him since May 12th. She's not sure if he was even in the van when Christopher stopped by.

Christopher was last seen in his burgundy 2019 Ford Escape. He's described as a 33-year-old, 6' 250-260lbs with brown eyes, black hair, and a tattoo on his back.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He is in good physical condition and does not have any diagnosed mental conditions.

Jaylen Rose is described as a 4-year-old 3 feet tall, 40lbs with brown eyes, and brown curly hair. What Jaylen was wearing is unknown but he had on navy-blue shoes with velcro straps.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

If anyone has seen Christopher or Jaylan or knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct Detective Unit at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.