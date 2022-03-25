Detroit Police looking for suspect in last month's assault and attempted hit-and-run

article

Detroit Police are looking to the community to find the suspect in an aggravated assault, that happened last month in Detroit.

On February 16, at 2:15 a.m., on the 24200 block of Grand River, two males and two females were leaving a local bar, when the two women were assaulted by two other people.

The victims then had to walk to the 24300 block of Grand River, to get their vehicle. At that time, one of the suspects then attempted to run over all four of the victims with her vehicle. Police are looking for a black four-door Mercedes, possibly an S550, with a broken driver’s side mirror.

Advertisement

The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported. The Detroit Police are asking if anyone recognizes this suspect, the vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, to please call the department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.