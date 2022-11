article

A suspect is wanted after smashing a Wendy's drive-thru window out earlier this month, Detroit police said.

According to police, the suspect used a champagne bottle to break the window of the restaurant at 6601 E. Jefferson around 12:20 a.m. Nov. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.