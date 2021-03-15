Detroit police looking for teen girl who went missing Sunday

Detroit police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Jennifer Plourde, who was last seen Sunday.

Police say her disappearance is serious and it's the first time she's gone missing.

The 17-year-old was last seen at approximately 10 a.m. in the 17500 block of Saint Aubin Street.

She's five-foot-seven-inches, 180 pounds, has reddish-brown hair, and has brown eyes.

According to her mother, she's in good physical condition and reportedly has a mental health condition.

If anyone knows of Jennifer's whereabouts, they're asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.