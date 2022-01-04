Detroit police looking for tips on 2 arson incidents

article

Detroit police are investigating a pair of arson incidents and are asking for the public's help identifying suspects or gathering tips on the crimes.

Both incidents happened in late December with one happening on each side of the city, a couple of weeks apart.

On Dec. 29 a suspect threw a lit Molotov cocktail at a home with two people inside, in the 16900 block of Woodbine Street at 7 a.m.

The suspect can be seen in Ring Doorbell video getting out of a silver or white Ford Transit work van before approaching the home.

The suspects in the car arson are seen in the far left of the screen capture.

On Dec. 18 two men broke a car window and threw a Molotov cocktail into the vehicle starting a fire at 5:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Lodewyck on the east side.

Police also released video with sound in connection to this incident, as well.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call (313) 628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.