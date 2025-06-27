Detroit police name wanted suspect, one other in fireworks shooting

article

The Brief A suspect has been idenitifed in the Detroit fireworks shooting that left 2 injured. On Monday, June 23, minutes before the firework display started, a fight escalated to gunshots in the area of Larned and Randolph. Alphonso Cooper Jr. is accused of pulling a gun out and firing two shots.



A suspect and a person of interest have been identified in a shooting that injured two during the Detroit fireworks show.

Timeline:

On Monday, June 23, minutes before the firework display started, a fight escalated to gunshots in the area of Larned and Randolph.

Detroit police say 19-year-old Romulus man Alphonso Cooper Jr. got into an altercation over a debt of $200 with another man when he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots.

Cooper's target, a 17-year-old from Romulus, was shot while an uninvolved 22-year-old woman in the crowd was also hit. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police say 18-year-old Markalowe Keith Steen Jr. was with Cooper when the shooting occurred. Both men then ran from the scene and police have been searching for them since.

What they're saying:

On Friday, Detroit police said they believe friends and family members are helping Cooper avoid apprehension and that he may be hiding in a hotel in the area.

"If you help him avoid apprehension and help him leave the state of Michigan or anything like that," said Police Chief Todd Bettison. "Trust me, I will be contacting the US Attorney and I will use every aspect of law enforcement to hold you accountable as well for aiding."

Despite the shooting, Bettison said there were no other issues at the annual summer event.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.