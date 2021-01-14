Detroit police need public's help finding missing brother and sister

Detroit police are looking for two young children, 10- and 9 years old who have been missing since early this afternoon.

Richard and Rayvin was last seen by their mother at 1 p.m. Thursday at approximately 1 p.m. in the 16800 block of Marlowe. Richard and Rayven left the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Richard Richardson and Rayvin George

Richard is described as a 10-year-old male, 5 feet, 2 inches, 140 pounds, dark complexion, small build, low hair cut. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants with a red stripe and possibly carrying a bookbag with an unknown description. He is not wearing a jacket.

Rayvin is described as a 9-year-old female, dark complexion, heavy build, braided hair back in a bun style. She was last seen wearing multi-color pajamas with no jacket.



Both are in good physical and mental condition.

Detroit Police has been looking for both children and needs your help in locating them.

If anyone recognizes Richard Ricardson and Rayvin George or has any information pertaining to their whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.