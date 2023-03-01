Detroit police officer struck by vehicle on Fenkell and Schaefer

article

A Detroit police officer was struck by a vehicle on Fenkell and Schaefer Wednesday night.

The officer was struck when he was outside his cruiser and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson for DPD said.

Wednesday night there was also another incident where three Detroit police officers went to the hospital after a man in mental crisis attacked them. The suspect was tased.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.