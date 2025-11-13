Detroit police officers, firefighters, EMTs awarded at 'Above and Beyond' ceremony

The Brief Ford Field, home of the Lions, was the site of a celebration for local heroes on Thursday night. Two recipients we spoke with say it's all part of the job. Video tributes from players on all the teams were also part of the event.



Dozens of Detroit police officers, firefighters, and EMTs tackled a huge scene tonight at Ford Field, but it's not what you might think.

Some walked out with shiny new hardware.

Local perspective:

Ford Field, home of the Lions, was the site of a celebration for local heroes on Thursday night.

It was the 13th annual 'Above and Beyond' award ceremony. 600 people filled the concourse with Ford Field, including 37 Detroit police officers, firefighters, and EMTs who were honored for their courage and compassion throughout the year, rescuing people from blazing fires and hoarding conditions, and putting suspects behind deadly block parties in handcuffs.

What they're saying:

Two recipients FOX 2 spoke with say it's all part of the job.

"It feels great. Being able to be recognized for our service to the community with all these other great heroes that have the same passion to serve the community that I do is amazing," said Detroit officer Marcos Rosario.

"It’s exciting to be here, being recognized. It’s always nice to get a pat on the back," said Detroit Fire Department Captain Benjamin Vaughn. "It’s a heck of a job. It’s unlike anywhere else in the world. We kind of thrive on it. We love it. But it’s hard and dangerous work. Like I said, it’s kind of fun."

Video tributes from players on all the teams were also part of the event.