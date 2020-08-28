Detroit police release hit and run suspect that killed woman, leaving family outraged

"I wouldn't be upset if my mother lost her life to some of the illnesses that she had, but you literally took my mother's life and you ran," said Delana Owens.

Delana Owens' mother Brenda Owens, was killed in a hit and run earlier this month.

The 42-year-old man police say was behind the wheel, is no longer in their custody after being released Sunday.

"It's cameras, it's witnesses. it's everything showing that man murdered my mother and now he's free," she said.

The hit and run happened August 7. when the 60-year-old Owens was crossing the street at Joy Road and Greenfield and when she encountered the driver.

"The light turned red for her to walk." Delana said. "My mama started walking acorss the street. He was about to turn, he saw her. He waved and told my mother to go ahead. And soon as my mother got in front of his truck, he just pushed on the gas and drug my mama 20 feet.

Advertisement

"He ran her down."

The man then drove off. Delana says a couple of bystanders tried to chase him down. Detroit police caught up with him in Almont nearly two weeks later on August 20.

DPD followed up on a tip after someone recognized the truck in question. The man was then arrested.



A warrant package was sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but was returned to Detroit police. A spokeswoman says further investigation was needed before the man could be charged.

Unable to legally hold him after 48 hours, DPD had to release the suspect from the Detroit Detention Center on Sunday pending criminal charges.

"I feel we ought to get justice," Delana said. "I feel he needs to be charged for what he did."

DPD said wednesday it's working to get the prosecutor all of the information needed to get the suspect.

For Delana and her family it cannot happen soon enough.

