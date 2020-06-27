Detroit Police release photos of suspect and person of interest connected to Mack Motor vehicle theft

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and person of interest connected to a Motor Vehicle Theft that happened on the city’s east side.

Police say on May 26th at around 10 p.m. in the 15900 block of Mack Avenue, a 21-year-old male victim in a black Honda Civic pulled up to a gas pump at a green light gas station, then went inside; leaving his car running.

An unknown male suspect, who was a passenger of a black Chevy Malibu, got out exited his car and drive off with the victim’s car.

The victim’s car was later recovered, but Detroit Police needs assistance in locating the suspect and person of interest involved in this crime.

The suspect is being described as a Black man, with a white long sleeve shirt, black pants and green shoes.

The person of interest, a Black woman, was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

