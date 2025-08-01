Detroit police release video of drive by shooting that left two children injured

The Brief A new video shows the moment when a house was shot up in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. An 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were both shot in this incident. Officials are asking if anyone recognizes or has any information regarding the shooting to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.



Detroit police have released video of the drive-by shooting that left two children injured while sleeping in their home on Arcola.

What they're saying:

Police say two pickup trucks pulled up to the home at 6:20 a.m. on Thursday. The passengers then got out and shot up the house, hitting an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, with one getting hit in the arm, the other in the foot.

Both were in the upstairs portion of the home where they were sleeping when they got shot.

Thankfully, those injuries were not life-threatening, according to officials.

In the video, taken from a doorbell camera, you can see both trucks pull up to the house slowly, where multiple passengers pop out running around the truck.

The shooting caused the front windows of the home to be broken.

The suspects then jump back into their trucks and speed off.

Police say they are looking for a stolen black 2021 Dodge Ram. Meanwhile, the second vehicle in the shooting was a stolen gray 2022 Dodge Ram, which has since been recovered.

A photo has been released of one of the vehicles:

Officials are asking if anyone recognizes or has any information regarding the shooting to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Detroit Police Department for this report.