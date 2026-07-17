Thunder Over Michigan: Air show continuing amid wildfire smoke

The Brief The Thunder over Michigan air show is continuing this weekend at Willow Run Airport. Air quality conditions may cause unpleasant visits and some disruption in flight takeoffs. The smoke will begin to dissipate Friday evening and Saturday skies will be clear in the morning, however a haze is expected to return throughout the day.



The air quality alert is lingering in metro Detroit this weekend.

It’s been extended through Saturday amid the blanket of wildfire smoke coming in from Canada.

Thunder Over Michigan

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The Thunder Over Michigan air show at Willow Run this weekend is continuing as planned.

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Organizers say the event is still on, but whether every plane takes to the sky will depend on visibility and whether pilots are cleared to fly under FAA safety requirements.

Even if some flights are delayed or cancelled, officials say fans will still have plenty to do.

The show features drive-up tailgate areas, static aircraft displays, food trucks, vendors, a kids’ zone and opportunities to meet pilots and crews.

The air show is July 17-19 at Willow Run Airport. Gates open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

View ticket options here.

Detroit air quality

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As of now, the air quality alert is set to expire Saturday at 12 p.m., but could get extended as a haze could settle back in later again on Saturday.

RELATED: Detroit air quality ranked worst in world again Friday

Timeline:

Conditions should improve dramatically Friday night, with much clearer air settling in by Saturday morning as southerly winds push the smoke plume north and west.

Friday, at noon, the forecast is for ‘Very Unhealthy’ in the 201 to 300 range.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the forecast is for 'Unhealthy' in the 150 to 200 range.

For the rest of the evening, metro Detroit will stay in that range with the number gradually lessening closer to the 150 mark.

Saturday we will wake up with much clearer skies, but the haze is expected to return in the afternoon and evening, though much less severe.

Dig deeper:

Storm chances are in the forecast with isolated chances Friday evening and chances Saturday midday.