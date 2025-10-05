Expand / Collapse search

Detroit police search for driver after deadly three-vehicle crash

By Nathan Vicar
Published  October 5, 2025 11:56am EDT
The Brief

    • Detroit police are searching for a driver who reportedly ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash.
    • One person died, and three others were injured in the Saturday night crash on the city's east side.
    • Witnesses told police the driver of the at-fault vehicle fled on foot immediately after the crash.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a driver who reportedly ran a red light, causing a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead and three others injured Saturday night on the city’s east side.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of Chalmers and Seymour streets.

When officers arrived on scene, police said a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Witnesses told police the driver of the at-fault vehicle fled on foot immediately after the crash. Investigators believe that vehicle was speeding and ran a red light before striking two other vehicles, including the one carrying the victim.

Three other adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking to identify the driver who fled the crash scene.

What's next:

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad will continue to investigate.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Detroit Police Department.

