Detroit Police search for 3 suspects involved in Conner Street carjacking

Detroit Police are looking for three suspects involved in a carjacking that happened Sunday morning around 3:30 in the 11800 block of Conner.

Police say one suspect entered the 20-year-old victim's 2011 Dodge Charger and drove south on Conner, while the other two suspects followed him in a silver Chevy Impala.

No injuries were reported, police say.

Suspect number 1 is being described as a Black man in his 20's, light complexion, slim build, low beard, and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans.

Suspect number 2 is described as man with a dark complexion and dreads. Police say he was the driver of the Chevy Impala.

Suspect number 3 is unknown at this time.

This car-jacking is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

