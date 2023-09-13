Detroit police search for man missing for 2 weeks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing man last seen two weeks ago on the east side.
Police said Jalen Harris, 29, was dropped off at a facility in the 6800 block of Medbury near Grand River around 6 p.m. Aug. 29. He left the facility but did not go home.
His father said Harris has depression.
Harris is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5201.