Detroit police search for man missing for 2 weeks

Detroit police are looking for a missing man last seen two weeks ago on the east side.

Police said Jalen Harris, 29, was dropped off at a facility in the 6800 block of Medbury near Grand River around 6 p.m. Aug. 29. He left the facility but did not go home.

His father said Harris has depression.

Harris is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5201.

