Detroit Police search for man who carjacked 65-year-old woman

Detroit Police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was carjacked in broad day light Saturday.

We’re told at around 12:00 p.m., the woman drove up to a gas station in the 17000 block of Harper Avenue to get gas. At some point, the suspect approached her on foot and forced her out the car with a gun. The suspect then entered the car and drove away.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, around 6’2 and has a dark complexion with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all black.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

