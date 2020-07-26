Detroit Police search for suspect after man was found stabbed multiple times in his home

Detroit Police are trying to discover more details regarding a stabbing with a lot of unanswered questions.

Police say at around 9:30 Saturday morning, the victim, a 47-year-old man, was found inside of his home on the 3000 block of Euclid with stab wounds to his body.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect(s).

The circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak