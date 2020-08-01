Detroit Police search for suspect involved in Grand River shooting

Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night around 9:30 in the area of Grand River and Stahelin.

Police say the 27-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while he was driving. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Again, police have no suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at ‪313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up