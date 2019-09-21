Detroit Police search for three suspects and person of interest involved in East 7 Mile shooting

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating three male Suspects and a Person of Interest wanted in connection with a shooting that took place on the city’s east side.

Police say on Friday around 3:50 p.m., in the 1200 block of East 7 Mile Road, a black Chrysler 200 pulled up to one of the gas pumps at a gas station. A male suspect exited the vehicle with another man (person of interest) and entered the location with a backpack.

Once inside, the suspect produced a weapon from his bag and left. After leaving the store, two more male suspects who were inside of the location also produced handguns and started firing shots outside of the door. The first male suspect then returned fire as he fled the scene the black Chrysler, heading east on 7 Mile.

The other two suspects then fled the scene in an unknown location.

Police say as a result of the shooting, a 34-year-old male victim was struck as he was waiting inside of a car at a gas pump. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Below is the description that DPD provided for each suspect:

Suspect 1 (Shooter) - Black male, dark brown complexion, medium build, 20’s, wearing a blue and old colored hat, white t-shirt, black plants, blue gym shoes, armed, dark colored backpack, passenger of a black Chrysler.

Person of Interest (Driver) - Black male, medium brown complexion, wearing black and white shirt with the word Jordan written on it, light colored pants, and black and white shoes, driver of a black Chrysler.

Suspect 2 (Shooter) - Black male, medium brown complexion, turquoise long sleeve shirt, blue faded ripped jeans, white gym shoes, short-braided hair, armed with a hand gun.

Suspect 3 (Shooter) - Black male, medium brown complexion, olive green t-shirt, black jeans, and white and orange gym shoes, armed with a hand gun.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.