Detroit police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a woman outside the Little Caesars Arena.

The crash happened Saturday night on Woodward near Winder Street.

Police say an unidentified woman was hit by a suspect who was possibly driving a Jeep Gladiator. The driver fled the scene after the crash.

Police say the woman was killed. The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.