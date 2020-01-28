Detroit Police searching for man missing more than two years 

article

Detroit Police are looking for a man who has not been seen in over two years because his family has been unable to contact him since then.

Ryan Brown, 49, was last seen on November 26, 2017, at his home on Robinwood Street in Detroit.

According to Detroit Police, the family is concerned because they haven't been able to contact him since then.

Prior to January 2020, there have been not been any missing person alerts issued for Brown.

Brown is 49, stands 5'11", weighing 200 lbs, with a scar on his stomach and several tattoos on his neck and arms plus one on his stomach that reads ""Thug Life" in bones and fire.

Brown is in good physical and mental condition and police are asking anyone with information to call Detroit Police Department's Eleventh Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.