Detroit police searching for man they say robbed two stores in one day

By Jack Nissen
A robbery suspect that Detroit police believe stole from two stores on Feb. 2. He's considered armed and dangerous. 

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help searching for a robbery suspect connected to multiple crimes.

A man is believed to have robbed both a Dollar General and a Family Dollar in the same day on Feb. 2.

He's believed to be armed and dangerous. 

In both images, he's seen wearing a coat with different colors and jeans. 

The man allegedly robbed a store at 1559 E Lafayette and another at 2250 W. Davison.

He's believed to be driving a black Jeep with an Arkansas license plate reading ACA60X. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Carmela Walker at (313) 596-5734.