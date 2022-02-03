Detroit police searching for man they say robbed two stores in one day

article

Detroit police are asking for the public's help searching for a robbery suspect connected to multiple crimes.

A man is believed to have robbed both a Dollar General and a Family Dollar in the same day on Feb. 2.

He's believed to be armed and dangerous.

In both images, he's seen wearing a coat with different colors and jeans.

The man allegedly robbed a store at 1559 E Lafayette and another at 2250 W. Davison.

He's believed to be driving a black Jeep with an Arkansas license plate reading ACA60X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Carmela Walker at (313) 596-5734.