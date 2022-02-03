Detroit police searching for man they say robbed two stores in one day
DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public's help searching for a robbery suspect connected to multiple crimes.
A man is believed to have robbed both a Dollar General and a Family Dollar in the same day on Feb. 2.
He's believed to be armed and dangerous.
In both images, he's seen wearing a coat with different colors and jeans.
The man allegedly robbed a store at 1559 E Lafayette and another at 2250 W. Davison.
He's believed to be driving a black Jeep with an Arkansas license plate reading ACA60X.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Carmela Walker at (313) 596-5734.
