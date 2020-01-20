Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

article

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who left home without permission and has been missing since Saturday.

Javeya Brooks was last seen by family on Jan. 18 at 12 p.m. at her residence in the 2700 block of Ewald Circle Drive.

Javeya is about 5 feet, 4 inches, 150 pounds with a dark complexion and a black braided ponytail. The Last known clothing description was not provided.

Javeya is in good physical and mental condition. If anyone has seen Javeya Brooks, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.