Boy found alone on Detroit's east side reunited with family

A boy found alone on Detroit's east side early Wednesday is back home with his family.

According to police, the boy, who is non-verbal, was found in the area of E. Outer Dr. and Haverhill around 2 a.m. Around 7:45 a.m., police said the child was reunited with his guardians.

Details about how the boy ended up outside alone were not shared, but when searching for the boy's parents, police did say he may have autism. Elopement, or wandering away from their home or caregivers, is a behavior commonly seen in children with autism.