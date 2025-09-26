Detroit police searching for suspect in deadly shooting on city's east side

article

Officials are on the search for a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred on Detroit's east side on Thursday.

Officials say on Sept. 25, police were called out to the 4800 block of Chatsworth Street where they found a man in his 60s dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say they are searching for 34-year-old Raynard Leodajuan Jackson who is believed to be a suspect in the incident.

DPD says Jackson is considered ‘armed and dangerous’ and warns people not to approach him.

If you spot him, call 911. If you have any information that can help police, you can also call the Detroit Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 313-596-2260.